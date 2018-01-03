JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

North Korea's chilling new weapon: ICBM made of ice

Doctor who stole $100M from Medicare could get 30-plus years
Business Standard

Helicopter with senior Kuwait officer crashes in Bangladesh

AP  |  Dhaka 

Kuwait's news agency says a helicopter carrying the armed forces chief of staff has crashed in Bangladesh, but only one person on board had minor injuries.

The KUNA news agency says the helicopter came down Wednesday in trees because of thick fog. A photo published on the agency's website shows the helicopter tilted forward on the ground with its tail snapped off.


The accident happened in northeastern Bangladesh.

Kuwait's chief of staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed al-Khadher is on an official visit to Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements