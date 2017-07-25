Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5% to Rs 914.04-cr on higher sales

Two-wheeler market leader Tuesday reported a 3.5 per cent increase in its profit after at Rs 914.04 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, helped by higher sales volumes.



The company had posted a profit after of Rs 883.09 crore in the same quarter last financial year, said in a filing.



from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 8,612.91 crore as against Rs 8,010.66 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 7.52 per cent.Unit volume sales in the first quarter this financial year were at 18,53,647 units as compared to 17,45,389 units, a growth of 6.2 per cent.of ended the day at Rs 3,706.85 apiece, up 0.43 per cent from the previous close on

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 9.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)