Hero MotoCorp sales down 33.91% in December

Company says its 3 manufacturing facilities were closed from Dec 26-31

Company says its 3 manufacturing facilities were closed from Dec 26-31

Ltd (HMCL) on Monday reported 33.91 per cent dip in its total sales in December 2016 at 3,30,202 units as against 4,99,665 units in the same month previous year.



The company said its three manufacturing facilities at Gurgaon, and Haridwar were closed from December 26-31, 2016 on account of annual maintenance.



said it recorded its highest-ever sales in a calendar year in 2016 with a record 67,62,980 units of two-wheelers in January-December 2016 period.



It translated into a growth of 4.3 per cent over the previous calendar year, 2015 when the company had sold 64,86,103 two-wheeler units, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India