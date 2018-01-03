Hetero launches biosimilar Adalimumab in India

Drug firm today said it has launched its Adalimumab, used for the treatment of rheumatoid and other auto-immune disorders, under the brand name 'Mabura'.



The product, which is a version of AbbVie's Humira, will be marketed and distributed in by Healthcare, the company said in a statement.



is the first fully human monoclonal antibody which was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2002," it added.The drug will be manufactured at the company's facility for Biologics, said.Mabura is an anti-inflammatory medication indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid and other auto-immune disorders such as psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, the company added.The product will be available as a pre-filled syringe of 40 mg.

