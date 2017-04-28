Indian markets fall from record high

Even global pointers remained subdued as the tax plan unveiled by Trump did not move investors

Stocks took a breather on Thursday after three days of a dizzying rally as both the and the came down from life highs owing to rush among investors to take profit, sobered by caution in



Expiry of April derivatives contracts got under way, making participants hold back their bets. Global pointers remained subdued as the long-awaited plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump did not move investors.



"Market traded range bound on the expiry day, while global market remained weak due to lack of clarity in US president's corporate proposals which influenced investors to take out some profit," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Services.



The scaled a new peak of 30,184.22 intra-day, driven by abundant liquidity. But subsequently, investors chose to book gains as the benchmark closed at 30,029.74, down 103.61 points, or 0.34 per cent.



Yesterday, the 30-share blue-chip index had hit its all-time closing high of 30,133.35 and gained 768.05 points in the previous three sessions.



Likewise, the 50-stock barometer finished 9.70 points, or 0.10 per cent, down at 9,342.15 after hitting yet another new high of 9,367.15 (intra-day).



It had gained 232.45 points in the past three days.



Sectors like metal, FMCG, healthcare and auto saw fresh spell of selling. Realty, IT, oil and gas continued to witness buying on encouraging quarterly earnings.



Traders said the market is in an "over-bought" position.



Lupin, Ltd, Tata Steel, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj auto, and succumbed to profit booking.



The country's largest carmaker fell marginally after it announced its earnings numbers today.



Axis Bank plunged 2.19 per cent after the company reported 43 per cent drop in net profit for the fourth quarter.



A total of 20 scrips out of the 30-share pack ended lower, 9 went up and 1 was unchanged.



The broader displayed a mixed trend.



Foreign capital outflow also affected sentiment as net sold Rs 492.52 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.



Asia too threw up a mixed picture.



European were trading lower as investors weighed in on the latest round of inflation data and earnings reports.

