HIGHLIGHTS AT 17:00 HRS

Following are the top at 17:00 hours: NATION DEL18 UP-LS-BYPOLL-AFTERNOON 40 pc polling in Gorakhpur, 29 in Phulpur till 4 pm: EC officials; CM Yogi also casts vote Lucknow: Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency witnesses a polling percentage of around 40 per cent while Phulpur saw a turnout of around 29 per cent till 4 pm, sources say. DES25 JK- RAPE-NOMADS rape-and-murder was a plan to drive nomads out: Jammu: The rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's district was a plan aimed at driving out the Bakharwal nomads from here, an says. DEL10 UP-HOSPITAL-LEG-PILLOW Patient's severed leg put under his head as pillow at govt hospital in UP Jhansi (UP): A man's leg, which got severed in a bus accident, was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up at the state-run here, prompting the government to suspend four staff and order a departmental probe into it. CAL9 MZ-LD BORDER Mizo, CMs talk amid border clashes; Centre seeks reports Hailakandi (Assam)/Aizawl: Amid clashes between the Police and protesters over the disputed border, chief ministers of the two states held a telephonic talk even as the Union home ministry sought reports on the incidents. DEL13 POL-SCINDIA INTERVIEW Strong signs of Cong resurgence in Hindi heartland: Scindia New Delhi: The may have suffered a crushing defeat in the Northeast, but senior leader feels that there are "very strong signs" of the party's resurgence in the Hindi heartland which would be crucial in the 2019 By BOM3 MH-CLINTON-US POLLS Russian interference in US polls more than alarming: Clinton Mumbai: Describing the 2016 presidential polls in the US as the "first reality TV elections", former US has alleged Russian interference in the American elections was "unprecedented and more than alarming". BES13 GJ-ARCHITECTURE-DOSHI Buildings being created sans sense, planned devp missing: Doshi Ahmedabad: For noted Balkrishna Doshi, who has won an award considered architecture's Nobel equivalent, a smart city, the current buzzword in urban space, should reflect its residents' aspirations and built with a holistic approach. By BUSINESS DEL11 BIZ-LD PM-SOLAR PM for concessional financing of solar projects New Delhi: calls for concessional financing and less-risky funds for solar projects to raise the share of solar power in the energy basket, provide and cut carbon emissions. DEL12 BIZ-SOLAR-FRANCE-MACRON $1tn needed to achieve 1TW solar power capacity by 2030: French New Delhi: French says USD 1 trillion will be needed to achieve one terawatt (TW) of solar power capacity by 2030. DEL17 AVI-AIRINDIA-Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium to bid for New Delhi: A consortium of Jet Airways, and understood to have expressed interest in the disinvestment of national carrier Air India, according to sources. SPORTS SPD2 SPO-SHOOT-IND Akhil Sheoran wins gold in shooting New Delhi: Young Akhil Sheoran clinches the gold medal in men's 50m rifle 3 position with plenty to spare as continued their superlative run at the ISSF in Guadalajara, FOREIGN FGN11 CHINA-3RDLD XI Xi set to rule for life as parliament scraps two term limit Beijing: China's one-party political landscape changes as the country's rubber-stamp parliament ratified a historic constitutional amendment abolishing the two-term limit for Xi Jinping, paving the way for his continuation in power perhaps for life.

By K J M Varma FGN14 LANKA-UNREST Fresh violence erupts in Lanka as Muslim-owned restaurant comes under attack Colombo: Fresh violence erupts in after a Muslim-owned restaurant was attacked in an alleged hate crime incident in the north western province, a day after appointed a commission to probe a spate of anti-Muslim riots in the violence-hit district that prompted him to impose a nationwide state of emergency.

