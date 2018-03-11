HIGHLIGHTS AT 20:00 HRS

Following are the top at 20:00 hours: NATION DEL25 UP-LS-LD BYPOLLS LS Bypolls: 43 pc turnout in Gorakhpur; 37.39 pc in Phulpur Lucknow: Forty-three per cent voters cast their mandate in the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, while Phulpur records an even lesser 37.39 per cent turnout as the crucial bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats were held peacefully, the say. CAL5 BH-BYPOLLS-LD VOTING 57% polling in Araria LS bypoll Patna: Fifty-seven per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to the Araria Lok Sabha constituency, while the constituencies recorded a voter turnout of 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively, says a CAL9 MZ-LD BORDER Mizo, CMs talk amid border clashes; Centre seeks reports Hailakandi (Assam)/Aizawl: Amid clashes between the Police and protesters over the disputed border, chief ministers of the two states held a telephonic talk even as the Union home ministry sought reports on the incidents. DES25 JK- RAPE-NOMADS rape-and-murder was a plan to drive nomads out: Jammu: The rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's district was a plan aimed at driving out the Bakharwal nomads from here, an says. DEL10 UP-HOSPITAL-LEG-PILLOW Patient's severed leg put under his head as pillow at govt hospital in UP Jhansi (UP): A man's leg, which got severed in a bus accident, was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up at the state-run here, prompting the government to suspend four staff and order a departmental probe into it. DEL22 POL-LD SCINDIA INTERVIEW Strong signs of Cong resurgence in Hindi heartland: Scindia New Delhi: The may have suffered a crushing defeat in the Northeast, but senior leader feels that there are "very strong signs" of the party's resurgence in the Hindi heartland which would be crucial in the 2019 By BOM4 MH-CLINTON-DEMOCRACY World democracies at crossroads, need to be strengthened: Clinton Mumbai: Former US has said democracies around the world were at a crossroads and the need of the hour was to strengthen them. BES13 GJ-ARCHITECTURE-DOSHI Buildings being created sans sense, planned devp missing: Doshi Ahmedabad: For noted Balkrishna Doshi, who has won an award considered architecture's Nobel equivalent, a smart city, the current buzzword in urban space, should reflect its residents' aspirations and built with a holistic approach.

By MDS11 TL-RS-TRS-CANDIDATES TRS announces names of three candidates for RS polls Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)in Telangana announces names of its three candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections from the state. BUSINESS DEL11 BIZ-LD PM-SOLAR PM for concessional financing of solar projects New Delhi: calls for concessional financing and less-risky funds for solar projects to raise the share of solar power in the energy basket, provide and cut carbon emissions. DEL12 BIZ-SOLAR-FRANCE-MACRON $1tn needed to achieve 1TW solar power capacity by 2030: French New Delhi: French says USD 1 trillion will be needed to achieve one terawatt (TW) of solar power capacity by 2030. DEL17 AVI-AIRINDIA-Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium to bid for New Delhi: A consortium of Jet Airways, and understood to have expressed interest in the disinvestment of national carrier Air India, according to sources. SPORTS SPD13 SPO-WRESTLING-RANKINGS Navjot Kaur climbs to No 2 in world rankings New Delhi: Reigning Asian champion Navjot Kaur was rewarded for her recent gold medal effort as she became world No 2 in the women's 65 kg category during the latest rankings released by the United FOREIGN FGN22 RAHUL-RAJIV Me, my sister have 'completely forgiven' father's killers: Rahul Singapore: has said he and his sister have "completely forgiven" his father Rajiv Gandhi's killers as they find it "difficult to hate people". FGN17 LDALL XI Xi set to rule for life as parliament scraps term limit Beijing: China's rubber-stamp parliament today allowed to rule indefinitely, perhaps for life, as it ratified a contentious constitutional amendment to abolish the two-term presidential limit, making him the most powerful leader since By K J M Varma FGN21 LANKA-LD UNREST Muslim-owned restaurant attacked in Colombo: Fresh violence erupts in after a Muslim-owned restaurant was attacked in an alleged hate crime in a northern city, a day after appointed a commission to probe a spate of anti-Muslim riots in the violence-hit district.

