GST: Hike in cess to impact growth of global models in India, says Honda

The move to hike ceiling of cess on large cars and SUVs (sports utility vehicles) to 25 per cent under the new goods and services tax (GST) regime would impact growth of advanced global models in India and could come in the way of the country becoming a global hub for automobile production, according to Japanese auto major

The company, which operates in the country through a wholly-owned arm Cars India (HCIL), said the move is a “big disappointment” and it will “isolate India as a market with too much bias towards small cars”.

President and Chief Executive Officer said the company had ‘sincerely welcomed’ the tax reform achieved through implementation from July 1 with a confidence that it would be a big boost for the automobile industry in India.

“However, the latest government move to increase the ceiling on the additional cess on automobiles from 15 per cent to 25 per cent on larger cars and SUVs, is a big disappointment,” he said.

Ueno further said, “Such a move will impact the growth of advanced global models in India and will isolate India as a market with too much bias towards small cars.” Currently, large cars and SUVs attract top rate of 28 per cent with a cess of 15 per cent. However, earlier this month the Council approved a proposal to hike cess on them to 25 per cent.

The Indian automobile industry is moving towards globalisation in emission norms and safety standards. But too much focus on small cars and the tax benefits to small cars will isolate India from the global automobile trends, he added.

“If vehicles produced in India are very different from global trend, it will also impact the development of the Indian automobile industry. It makes export of both completely built up (CBU) vehicles and auto components more difficult and poses hurdles to India in the way of becoming global hub for automobile production,” Ueno said. A lot of models which are classified as entry segments in other countries are regarded as luxury models in India just because it is over four meters in length, he added. Ueno also asked the government to re-consider high level of taxation on hybrid vehicles saying these are advanced and environment friendly automobiles.