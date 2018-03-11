Hillary arrives on 3-day visit to MP

Former US arrived here today on a three-day private visit to She arrived at the Holkar Airport at around 8:00 pm in a private plane amidst tight security, an said. She left for Maheshwar, a town on the banks of the in district a little later. Clinton is scheduled to visit the state's erstwhile Holkar kingdom, where apart from a boat ride along the scenic Narmada river, she would also watch the world renowned Maheshwari saree being weaved, an art started by to help the downtrodden, an said. She would stay tonight at the in Maheshwar. This is a private visit, Collector told Tomorrow morning, Clinton would be in district where her itinerary includes a visit to Mandu, home to historical monuments frequented earlier by Mughal rulers, officials said. She would return to Maheshwar in the evening and interact with children of a local school before halting for the night at the holy town, they added. "She will visit the place where the famous Maheshwari sarees have been weaved for long.

It is an art started by Holkar, the ruler of the kingdom, to help the downtrodden. She will also have a boat ride on the Narmada," Verma said. "On Tuesday morning, she will leave for from where she will fly back," he added. Maheshwar, some 91 kilometres from here, was the capital of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom till January 6, 1818, after which was designated as the capital under the reign of Malhar The former US is in Maheshwar at the invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom.

