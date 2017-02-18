Himatsingka Seide sets up subsidiary in Europe

Firm seeks to to strengthen distribution network in the continent

Textile firm has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe, aiming to strengthen its distribution network in the continent.



"The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe, namely Himatsingka Europe Ltd, which is registered with the Registrar of for England and Wales on February 17, 2017. This will help to strengthen the distribution network in Europe," Limited said in a regulatory filing.



is engaged in and produces bed linen, fabrics for and applications and &



The company's stock had lost 0.45 per cent to Rs 363.20 at the bell on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.

Press Trust of India