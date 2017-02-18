Himatsingka Seide sets up subsidiary in Europe

Textile firm Himatsingka Seide has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe, aiming to strengthen its distribution network in the continent.
"The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe, namely Himatsingka Europe Ltd, which is registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales on February 17, 2017. This will help to strengthen the distribution network in Europe," Himatsingka Seide Limited said in a regulatory filing.
Himatsingka Seide is engaged in home textiles and produces bed linen, fabrics for drapery and upholstery applications and silk & blended yarn.
The company's stock had lost 0.45 per cent to Rs 363.20 at the bell on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU