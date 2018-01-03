Hindi adaptation of 'Ode To My Father' different: Zafar

After two successful outings with in "Sultan" and " Zinda Hai", Ali Abbas Zafar is looking forward to their third collaboration in "Bharat".



Zafar said the offer to direct the movie, which is a remake of the 2014 South Korean "Ode To My Father", came to him from Salman himself.



"That came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it. I saw it and really liked it."(But) You can't make the exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the Salman said after ' ..', you do this," Zafar told"Ode to My Father" was directed by and revolves around a young boy's promise made during the chaos of the Korean War.The film's remake rights have been bought by Salman's brother-in- Agnihotri.The Hindi will reportedly be set during India- partition. Ali is, however, tight-lipped about the basic plot.When asked if anyone apart from Salman has been cast yet, Ali said currently the is at an early stage."We will begin March onwards. I want to sleep for a month. We are at the elementary stage," Zafar said.The will go on floors this year.

