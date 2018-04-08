'Hindi Medium' scores bigger opening than 'Dangal', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Irrfan Khan's "Hindi Medium" has edged out big releases "Dangal" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" to mark a bigger opening at China's box office with $3.68 million.

The film, that released in China on April 4, is only behind Aamir Khan's "Secret Superstar" which grossed $6.4 million on an opening day, according to cinema ticket sales website Maoyan.com.

"Hindi Medium" has earned about $22 million till date.

Also starring Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, the film depicts a couple trying hard to admit their child into an English-medium school.

"Hindi Medium" has become yet another movie to have a successful run in China as the soul-stirring social themes of Indian films become increasingly popular with the Chinese audience who see a striking similarity of societal issues between the two countries.

"Dangal" impressed the Chinese, including President Xi Jinping, with the perseverance of the father to make his daughters wrestlers. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film minted $2.3 million on its opening day.

"Secret Superstar" with the mother's determination to fulfil her daughter's dream to become an acclaimed singer also moved the audiences here.

Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", with its India-Pakistan theme, was a big hit in China as well, making $2.25 million on the day one.

"Hindi Medium" also strikes a chord because many parents strive hard to give quality education to their children.

At present, major online platforms have set off discussions on personality development-based education owing to the Saket Chaudhary-directed film.

"The film has given us a lot of inspiration. We feel that there are too few films on this subject," Luo, who said he was self-employed, told an Internet portal after watching the film.

He added, "Every parent should watch it".

Another blogger Xio li ya wrote on popular platform Weibo, "This kind of a problem is very common in China, but I haven't seen such movies come out in my country. Is it because the audit will not pass (it)?"



The reference to "audit" could be to Chinese censor board.

Another blogger by the name Tu tu jiang he tu mei jiang said, "I was very fond of Indian movies a long time ago. In the past two years, there have been many excellent films released in China!"



Another Weibo post by a user named Keke fairy said, "Today's Indian movies dare to reveal the dark side of the society. Although one's own strength does not change the deep-seated social system, it dares to challenge the authority and courage to stand up for others' rights and interests! The protagonist is a confident, considerate person.