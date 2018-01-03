Hindu outfits hold rally against 'Love Jihad'

Hindu organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Durgavahini women's wing today began a 15-day awareness programme in the district against 'Love Jihad', the organisers said.



They took out a rally from the Sri Laxmi Temple here to mark the start of the programme.



Love Jihad is a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men, who they claim seek to propagate Islam.The organisers said workers of the three outfits would visit colleges, work places and homes in the district to distribute pamphlets to create awareness on "Love Jihad".Awarenessprogrammes would be conducted in each ward, committees formed in parts of the coastal district and monthly meetings held to prevent young girls becoming 'Love Jihad' victims, they said.M B Puranik and convenor Sharan Pumpwell led the rally.The issue of religious conversions figured in the "Dharma Sansad", a conclave of Hindu seers, mutt heads and VHP leaders on November 26 last year at Udupi.spoke about religious conversion and the need to reach out to those who are prone to it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)