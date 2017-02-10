Hindustan Copper Q3 standalone net doubles to Rs 17 cr

Income from operations up 9.2% to Rs 248.6 cr; expenses up 2.4% to Rs 237.7 cr

State-run today said that its standalone net profit nearly doubled to Rs 16.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 8.3 crore in the year-ago period, Ltd said in a filing to



The standalone income from operations of the company increased to Rs 248.6 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 227.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.



The total expenses of the company increased marginally to Rs 237.7 crore, from Rs 232.1 crore in the year-ago period.



Ltd (HCL), a public sector enterprise, has the distinction of being country's only vertically integrated copper producing company encompassing mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal.

Press Trust of India