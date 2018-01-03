Hindustan Foods starts production at Jammu facility

FMCG firm (HFL) today said it has obtained all required licences and started commercial production of at the in Jammu which it acquired from Reckitt Benckiser last year.



"Further to the corporate announcement by the company regarding the acquiring of the manufacturing unit at IGC II, SIDCO Samba, J&K from (India) Pvt Ltd (RBIPL) on a going concern basis...the company has obtained all required licences and started commercial production from January 2, 2018," HFL said in a filing.



The company said the manufacturing unit will supply the to RBIPL and it hopes to achieve a turnover of Rs 125 crore annually from this unit."HFL has entered into a 7 years committed supply agreement with RBIPL and we hope to have a minimum in the range of Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore during the entire agreement period," it added.In October last, announced acquisition of the manufacturing at Samba, Jammu as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

