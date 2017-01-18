Hiring activity slips 7% in December amid uncertainty: Report

Hiring activity registered a 7 per cent decline in December amid uncertainty and this trend may continue for few more months, says a Naukri.Com report.

The Naukri JobSpeak index for December 2016 stood at 1,659, which is 7 per cent down from December 2015. The fall in the index is reflected in a decrease in hiring in key metro cities like Delhi - NCR, and Bengaluru.

"Post an impressive 14 per cent growth in November the Jobspeak index has shown a negative growth of 7 per cent in December. But for BFSI, Insurance and ITES almost all the sectors are showing negative growth," V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.Com said.

Suresh further noted that "looks like there is some uncertainty and this may continue for few more months".

Although December 2016 was a slow month for hiring, the has seen a considerable uptick with jobs increasing by 14 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Insurance jobs also went up by 19 per cent in the same time period.

On the other hand, the saw a 4 per cent fall, while jobs in the telecom/ISP industry saw a 24 per cent fall, construction and engineering jobs decreased by 32 per cent and oil & gas and power, infrastructure jobs fell by 30 per cent in December 2016 compared to December 2015.

Top metros like Delhi/NCR, and witnessed a decline in hiring activity by 12 per cent, 2 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

Amongst other metros, the jobs index recorded a growth of 5 per cent in Hyderabad and 4 per cent in Pune, while it stayed flat in Chennai and Kolkata when comparing December 2016 data with December 2015.

Hiring for 0-3 years' experience bracket fell by 9.2 per cent.

The maximum number of jobs continued to be in the 0-3 years category, while, jobs for over 16 years of experience stayed buoyant when compared with year ago period, the report said.