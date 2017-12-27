Hisar coldest in Haryana at 4.5 C

Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of and neighbouring where was the coldest place at 4.5 degrees Celsius today, a department said here.



Among other places in Haryana, Karnal experienced a cold night at a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Narnaul at 5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak at 6.3 degrees Celsius and Ambala at 7.4 degrees Celsius also registered below normal minimum temperature.



"Fog reduced visibility in the morning today at several places in and Punjab," the said.However, there was a bright sun shine in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, where the night temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Adampur continued to reel under biting cold recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.at 6.8 degrees Celsius and Halwara at 6.4 degrees Celsius, too, experienced the coldBhatinda and Patiala were equally cold recording respective minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius and 8.3 degrees Celsius.

