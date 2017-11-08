Honda rolls out urban-centric scooter Grazia at Rs 57,879

Honda, the leading scooter-maker in the country, today unveiled a 125-cc Grazia, which is an advanced version of its flagship Activa, to further cement its leadership in the urban mobility space in general and high-end scooter in particular.



The Japanese auto major, which sells one-in-three two-wheelers in the country and nets over 71 per cent of its scooter sales from cities, is the market leader with over 59 per cent share in the scooters segment.



Scooters constitute over 33 per cent of the over 27 million domestic market, an increase of over 14 percentage points in a span of five years.



Highend, segment constitutes 9 per cent of the scooter space now and wants to further cement its already high leadership position in this space.



The is priced just Rs 400 above the 125-cc at Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes with a host of industry-first features.



Some of the industry-first features that the that offers over 50 km a litre, include an all-digital instrumentation, a three-step Eco-speed indicator, LED headlamps and a four-in-one lock with a seat opener switch, Motorcycle & Scooter India VP marketing & sales YS Guleria said.



This is third all-new model launch by the company that has been contributing over 50 per cent of the incremental volume in the industry all through 2017. It will be launching a bike next quarter, he added.



Guleria said is confident of clocking over 20 per cent sales with the Its April-October sales jumped over 15 per cent. In April the company had set a target of selling 6 million units this fiscal year, up from 5 million in the past fiscal year.



Launching the scooter, HMSI president & chief executive Minoru Kato said with is the next big step by to lead the scooterisation of the domestic segment.



"As a market leader of scooterization with the biggest portfolio of seven scooter models, is the next big innovation in our scooter range. Over 2 crore families have placed their trust on our automatic scooters with leading as the highest selling here," Kato said.



The is styled to meet the aspirations of upwardly mobile young and urban customers to further fuel the momentum and growth of scooterisation.



"In the past 16 years, has grown exponentially from a humble 54,000 units in the first year, to over 3 lakh scooters in a single month now. Today every second scooter sold here is from Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, the is the most advanced scooter in its category," Kato said, adding HMSI contributes 32 per cent of Honda's global volumes.