Honduras opposition demands annulment of prez's re-election

The opposition said today they filed an appeal with officials demanding that Juan Orlando Hernandez's re- be annulled because the recent vote was marred by



officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.



Nasralla conceded on December 22 shortly after Honduras' key ally endorsed Hernandez's re-election, following a month of deadly street clashes.Former Manuel Zelaya, of the leftist alliance opposed to Hernandez, filed the appeal with the late yesterday.Zelaya, who was ousted in a bloodless coup in 2009, cited "the in the vote counting, the alteration and falsification of precinct vote results" among other irregularities that resulted in Hernandez's triumph over Nasralla, the "legitimate victor."Early vote returns in the November showed a strong Nasralla victory, but vote counting then slowed down and took more than a week to complete, with mysterious breaks in the process.The today rejected a demand from the (OAS) for a fresh and for permission to send a team to investigate the deaths of at least 12 protesters killed during the demonstrations."The of does not accept the request" and rejects any "interference," the ministry said in a statement.International monitors from both the OAS and the European Union noted irregularities in the process, which the former said had been of "poor quality."According to officials, the final showed the conservative Hernandez winning with 42.95 per cent of the vote, over Nasralla's 41.42 per cent.

