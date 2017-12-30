Hong Kong ship crew questioned in SKorea for oil transfer to

The crew of a Hong Kong-registered ship have been detained for questioning in since their tanker was impounded in November for transferring to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, customs officials said today.



The Lighthouse Winmore, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company, was impounded by South Korean customs authorities at the on November 24 following an inspection.



"Since then, inspectors have been coming on board and questioning the crew", a told AFP.The has 25 crew members including 23 Chinese citizens and two nationals, another customs at Yeosu said. He could not clarify whether they belonged to mainland orThe tanker, chartered by Taiwanese company Billions Bunker Group Corp., previously visited Yeosu on October 11 and loaded up on some 14,000 tonnes of Japanese refined before heading towards its purported destination inInstead of going to Taiwan, however, the vessel transferred 600 tonnes of to the North's 2 in international waters off before returning to Yeosu, the customs service officials said.Earlier a in had said the ship had been seized briefly by customs authorities who inspected it.Results of the investigation will be reported to the UN Security Council's sanctions committee, foreign ministry officials said.The is one of 10 ships the US has asked the to blacklist for violating sanctions againstsaid the Billions Bunker Group is not incorporated in but in the Islands, and that it would "continue to fully comply" with UN sanctions against North Korea.Taiwan's transport ministry said it is investigating whether any Taiwanese entities were involved.The ship is owned by a Hong Kong-registered company called Win More Shipping Limited. There was nobody Friday at the address given for the firm on Hong Kong's companies registry.Four ships -- three North Korean vessels and a Palau- flagged tanker -- were blocked from international ports by the on Thursday over suspicions of carrying or transporting goods banned by sanctions targeting Pyongyang's weapons ambitions, according to the final list adopted by the world body.Even though the 2 was not among the four banned vessels, it appears on a list of six other ships suspected of transporting illicit cargo, along with theThe US had asked the to blacklist all 10 vessels, but objected to the proposal, diplomats said, and only agreed to blacklist four ships on Thursday.The has imposed three sets of sanctions on this year: one on August 5 targeting the iron, coal and fishing industries, another set on September 11 aimed at textiles and limiting supply, and the most recent on December 22 focused on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)