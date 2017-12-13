Hope no Kejriwal will be born out of my movement again: Anna Hazare

Social activist on Tuesday said he hoped that no Kejriwal would emerge from his movement again.



"I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he told reporters here after addressing a public meeting.



Chief Minister and (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit.Speaking at the public meeting at the Shahid Smarak here, Hazare said a big rally would be organised at the capital on March 23 and urged the farmers to join it in huge numbers.He accused the erstwhile at the Centre of failing to act on the"The (Narendra) later diluted the provisions of the Both the and the are guilty (in this regard)," the 80-year-old social activist said.Lamenting that even after 70 years of achieving independence, democracy, in its true sense, was yet to come to India, Hazare said, "We do not want a of capitalists. No Modi, no Rahul (Gandhi). We want a which works for farmers' interests.