Hopeful of GST regime being rolled out from April: Ananth Kumar

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs HN on Tuesday expressed hope about the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from coming April, saying the government is pushing ahead with the agenda.

"Our discussions with opposition parties and council is an ongoing process. I'm confident that once we have passed the constitutional amendment bill without any opposition in both Houses of Parliament, ultimately council will also come out with unanimous decisions so that it can be given a legal framework in the of India," he said.

Asked how hopeful he was about rollout as one approaches April, Kumar said, "We are pushing ahead with the agenda, I'm hopeful."

The Union Minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 21st convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

The government intends to rollout the regime from April 2017, but there are apprehensions that the date will be missed because the all powerful Council is yet to iron outseveral vexed issues, including jurisdiction of the Centre and state governments over tax payers.

The Council, headed by Finance Minister and comprising state finance ministers, has so far met seven times after amended the Constitution for implementation of GST.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 3 and 4 to decide on the contentious issue of dual control over assesses and the legislation on IGST.

"I am trying my best," Jaitley had earlier said on the expected April 1 rollout schedule.

"I am not going to bind myself with anything. Our effort is to do it as quickly as possible and I think we are making a reasonable headway," he had said.

On the demonetisation move, Kumar said the Prime Minister's direct target was those who are in favour of black money, corruption, fake currency and terrorism that originates with its help.

Stating that people of the country are with Modi in his fight against corruption and black money, he said, "Its echo effect was visible in the by-elections at different places."

He expressed confidence that people would adapt to the digital economy and cashless transactions in the same way they had to electronic voting machines and mobile communication.

Kumar noted that for 50 days people had peacefully co-operated despite difficulties, keeping their faith in the Prime Minister and said, "I salute their courage and will in taking this economic reform to its logical conclusion."