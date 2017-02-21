Delhi observes hottest February day in a decade, max temp at 32.4 deg C

It was an unseasonably warm day in the national capital with the maximum temperature rising to settle at 32.4 degrees, making it the hottest February day in the past one decade.

"The day temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the season's average, which is the hottest February day witnessed since 2007," a official said.

The minimum temperature was pegged at 16.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, the official said.

level oscillated between 96 and 36 per cent.

The has predicted mainly clear skies for tomorrow with the possibility of mist or haze in the morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 28 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively," the MeT official said.

Yesterday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 30.8 and 15.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.