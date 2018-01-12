JUST IN
HT Media Q3 net profit up 29% at Rs 1.37 bn; total income at Rs 6.89 bn

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shobhna Bhartia
Shobhna Bhartia, chairperson, HT Group

HT Media Ltd on Friday reported a 28.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 136.96 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 106.36 crore during October-December of the previous fiscal, HT Media said in a regulatory filing. Total income however declined 2.11 per cent to Rs 689.83 crore as against Rs 704.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 540.74 crore compared to Rs 594.76 crore in December quarter of 2016 -17 fiscal. Revenue from newspapers and periodicals during the period was Rs 529.46 crore while revenue from radio broadcast and entertainment stood at Rs 47.05 crore. The stock was trading 2.80 per cent up at Rs 113.90 on BSE.

First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 18:06 IST

