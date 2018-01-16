JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Aziz Ansari is guilty. Of not being a mind reader

Under Trump, America is shooting itself in the foot, losing on trade: EU
Business Standard

In pics: Haitian-Americans protest Donald Trump's 'racism' at Times Square

Protesters carried Haitian flags and signs with messages including 'peace, love, power, dream'

AP/PTI  |  New York 

In pics: Haitian-Americans protest Donald Trump's 'racism' at Times Square
A man dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march starting from Times Square in New York City. Photo: Reuters

Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others have rallied in Times Square to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald Trump is said to have made disparaging African countries and questioning further US acceptance of Haitian immigrants. Politicians including Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) joined the demonstration yesterday. Protesters carried Haitian flags and signs with messages including "peace, love, power, dream." Police at one point ushered demonstrators out of space designated for walking, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests. In pics: Haitian-Americans protest Donald Trump's 'racism' at Times Square People articipate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march starting from Times Square in New York City.

Photo: Reuters Trump has been accused of using a vulgarity to describe African nations and questioning why to allow more immigrants from Haiti, rather than countries like Norway. The Republican has said that the comments "weren't made" and that he's not a racist. He's said he has "a wonderful relationship with Haitians.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements