Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others have rallied in Times Square to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald is said to have made disparaging African countries and questioning further US acceptance of Haitian immigrants. Politicians including Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) joined the demonstration yesterday. Protesters carried Haitian flags and signs with messages including "peace, love, power, dream." Police at one point ushered demonstrators out of space designated for walking, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests. People articipate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march starting from Times Square in New York City. Photo: Reuters

People are gathering in Times Square to stand with Haitian and African immigrants and reject Trump's racism.

has been accused of using a vulgarity to describe African nations and questioning why to allow more immigrants from Haiti, rather than countries like Norway.The Republican has said that the comments "weren't made" and that he's not a racist. He's said he has "a wonderful relationship with Haitians.