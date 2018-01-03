Hyd cops get fusion centre to analyse data for better policing

The police today launched a "Technology Centre" aimed at providing actionable information to officials after collating data from different sources.



The TFC was inaugurated at the city police commissionerate by DGP M Mahendar Reddy in the presence of of Police VV and other officials, according to a city police release.



The Centre consists of several functional blocks, including Video Surveillance Security Command Centre, Traffic Command Centre, Analytics and Video Enhancement Unit, the release informed.The release stated that the analysts at the Technology Centre would be using to identify patterns, relationships, and correlations in large volumes of information from multiple sources such as crime incidents, road accidents, among other things."This actionable information and intelligence enables police officers and other multi-agency officers to make sound decisions on the spot regarding incidents, situations, emerging threats, traffic congestions etc. It allows officials to carry out their duties and responsibilities effectively and efficiently," the release added.

