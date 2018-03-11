JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US aluminium tariff hike unlikely to impact India directly

Mizoram seeks talks with Assam to normalise border situation
Business Standard

I am a constant source of embarrassment to myself: John Malkovich

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Actor John Malkovich says he constantly makes a fool of himself. The 64-year-old veteran actor said that in spite of his advancing years, he is still prone to behaving like a child. "Recently, at the Hotel Caron in Paris, I got up to use the bathroom one night and found myself out in the hallway instead.

But that is one of a million: I am a constant source of embarrassment to myself," he told The Guardian. Asked what is the trait he deplores in himself, Malkovich said,"... General childishness, unseriousness and laziness in terms of what I've done compared with what maybe I should have or could have done.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements