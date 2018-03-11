I am a constant source of embarrassment to myself: John Malkovich

John says he constantly makes a fool of himself. The 64-year-old veteran said that in spite of his advancing years, he is still prone to behaving like a child. "Recently, at the in Paris, I got up to use the bathroom one night and found myself out in the hallway instead.

But that is one of a million: I am a constant source of embarrassment to myself," he told Asked what is the trait he deplores in himself, said,"... General childishness, unseriousness and laziness in terms of what I've done compared with what maybe I should have or could have done.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)