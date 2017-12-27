I am impatient to hand over power: Deuba

Nepal's Bahadur Deuba, whose party lost the recent polls to provincial assemblies and parliament, is "impatient to hand over power" to a new after completing the due constitutional process, according to a media report today.



The Nepali said his had successfully held the polls to the local bodies, provincial assemblies and in an environment of fear and uncertainties, a report in the Post said.



Claiming that the NC has a history of successfully handling periods of political transition, he said, "The is able to establish the country as a peaceful and democratic nation by ending the protracted transitional period.""I am impatient to hand over power," he was quoted as saying, while inaugurating the 14th Elephant Festival in Chitwan yesterday.The Deuba-led Nepali (NC) stood third behind the CPN-UML and the CPN ( Centre) in the historic parliamentary and provincial assembly polls by winning just 23 seats out of a total 165 seats under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system.An alliance of left parties -- the CPN-UML and the CPM- Centre -- has won a total of 116 seats.The NC had emerged as the largest party in the 2013 elections by winning 105 seats under the FPTP.The said his had focused solely on holding the elections for implementing the Constitution without caring for partisan interests."The NC is always committed to the development of and Nepalis whether or not it is in government," Deuba was quoted as saying in the report.

