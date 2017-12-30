I&B ministry dealt with several controversial issues in 2017

Uproar over the release of period drama "Padmavati" and two films not screened at were some of the issues the Information & had to deal with in 2017, which also saw several appointments including that of Prasoon Joshi as censor board



The ministry was also in the headlines for its advisory on condom advertisements on



In a move that surprised many, the Modi allocated the I&B portfolio to the then Textile Smriti Irani, who was shifted out of the human resource development ministry only last year in the backdrop of controversies surrounding her educational qualification, University Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula's suicide and alleged anti- slogans atThe portfolio of I&B fell vacant after was chosen as the nominee for the vice presidential elections.Irani was the fourth to be at the helm of affairs of the important ministry since the took over in 2014. Prior to Naidu, was the information and broadcasting minister, replacing Prakash Javadekar.The appointed as the new of Film and Institute of (FTII). He replaced Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as of the Pune-based institute.The year also saw Pahlaj Nihalani, whose stint as the of the (CBFC) was surrounded by controversy, being replaced by noted songwriter-poet Joshi.The ministry reconstituted the existing censor board with being among the new members.The year saw a full-blown controversy over the film "Padmavati" with Rajasthan, and joining the chorus against its release.There were widespread protests by Rajput community alleging that the film breached the honour of and distorted facts.Controversy also erupted after two films "S Durga" and "Nude" were dropped from screening at the International Film Festival of (IFFI) even after the jury recommended that they be shown at the annual event.The censor board ordered a re-examination of Sanal Kumar Sasidharans film "S Durga", derailing its court-ordered screening atThe bone of contention seemed to be the hashtag that follow the letter "S" in the revised title of the movie, which was earlier named "Sexy Durga". The CBFC said the makers cannot exhibit the film further until the board reexamines it, adding a suitable date and time will be conveyed to the makers soon.The High Court had directed the I&B ministry to screen the film atThe ministry was also in the for issuing an advisory to all channels, asking them to restrict airing of condom advertisements to slots between 10 pm and 6 am, triggering a controversy.In an official memorandum, the ministry later said, the advisory only pertained to sexually-explicit content being used to market certain condom brands which titillate the audience from a PR perspective.The year also saw appointment of as the of the FTII, replacing Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure as of the Pune-based institute. His term had ended in March.Veteran A Surya Prakash was appointed as the of the for a second consecutive term till February 8, 2020, when he turns 70.Shashi S Vempati, a part-time member of the Prasar Bharati Board, was made the Executive of the public broadcaster, succeeding Rajeev Singh, member (finance) of the board, who was serving as the after S C Panda retired earlier this year.New category of visa for foreign filmmakers was also created to ease issues related to their entry into the country.A separate 24x7 DD channel for was announced during the year. DD Bihar was asked to telecast DD Ranchi programmes till the launch of its own 24x7 channel.In 2017, the (PIB) website got a new look with enhanced features while a new portal of was also launched.The approved auctioning of more than channels in 236 cities, including those in border areas of and the northeast, where the population is less than one lakh.In December, the ministry ordered an Assamese channel to go off air for three days and a Gujarati channel for a day for violating the cable network rules.Senior N K was appointed as the new in the ministry after the transfer of as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

