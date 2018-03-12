JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Seoul envoy in China for talks on North Korea developments

Eicher Motors closes down JV with US-based Polaris
Business Standard

I can't wait to get married: Kaley Cuoco

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco says she cannot wait to get married to her "soulmate" Karl Brook. The duo got engaged in November on Cuoco's 32nd birthday and are currently busy planning their wedding. "We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it. I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer.

That's the truth. I really can't wait. "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it," she told E! online. Cuoco and Cook first sparked romance rumours in March 2016. A month later, Cuoco posted a cozy picture of her with her boyfriend on Instagram, saying, "That's what happy looks like." In September 2016, they made their relationship red carpet official.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 12 2018. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements