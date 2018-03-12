I can't wait to get married: Kaley Cuoco

-
-
"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco says she cannot wait to get married to her "soulmate" Karl Brook. The duo got engaged in November on Cuoco's 32nd birthday and are currently busy planning their wedding. "We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it. I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer.
That's the truth. I really can't wait. "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it," she told E! online. Cuoco and Cook first sparked romance rumours in March 2016. A month later, Cuoco posted a cozy picture of her with her boyfriend on Instagram, saying, "That's what happy looks like." In September 2016, they made their relationship red carpet official.
