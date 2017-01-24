Manohar Parrikar backs reservation policy

Days after an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary advocated review of reservation policy, Defence Minister on Tuesday said though there is some misuse of the quota system, but it is needed to uplift the downtrodden.

"Though the situation in is different, the social condition of SC and ST people across the country is not good...It is improving," Parrikar said to a question while addressing the BJP's youth convention in the poll-bound state.

"I admit there is some misuse of reservation. But I feel we need to work out a mechanism to bring up those who are downtrodden into the social structure," he said.

"The reason behind reservation is to bring them up. I feel that there is a need for reservation policy," he said.

Notably, RSS publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya had on Friday said that even BR Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, was not in favour of perpetual continuance of reservations, and the reservations policy should be reviewed. However, after Vaidya's remarks kicked up a row, the Sangh clarified that reservation as provided by the Constitution should continue and there should be no unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, Parrikar also said that circumstances forced him into politics, but he still follows the principles adopted during his first day into this field.

"I remember, in 1989 I never thought that I was destined to be in politics. But due to certain circumstances, I was pushed into politics. In those 10 years, I saw at least 12 Chief Ministers," he said at the convention.

"If you want to have comprehensive development of Goa, the plan needs to be worked out. But during that time (when I joined politics), there was no plan. Entire ten years went only to change the chief ministers," the leader said.

"After every 10 years there was political instability. The MLAs used to get huddled in a camp and for eight to ten days they were out of contact from the world trying to work out a new political equation," Parrikar said, recalling the days of instability which were witnessed by the coastal state.

"The MLAs were being kept under watch so that they don't cross over and go to rival camp. Entire strength was wasted on politics. Goa's development had been hampered to a great extend. had become a ship without sails," he said, reminding that in 2000 he got a chance to rule the state.

"The day I entered politics, I knew that there are several pitfalls on the way. There is every probability of losing the control. Easy money comes with power, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely," he said.

Parrikar said he still follows the principles that he adopted while entering the politics.

"Whatever personal work is there I do it with my own money. If you come to my bungalow in Delhi, you will find that only those things which are officially given to me by the government. You will not find any army person, except for those who are attached officially," he said.