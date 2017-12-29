I'm content even without being in a relationship: Barrymore

says she never knew she could be "this content" without being in a relationship.



The 42-year-old star, who is currently single after splitting from husband last year, said she is really focused on raising her kids - Olive, five, and Frankie, three, reported magazine.



"My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I'd be an overstuffed turkey or pinata."So I'm not really hungry for it at this moment. I don't think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self," said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)