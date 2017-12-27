I regret voicing my doubts over The Last Jedi in public:Hamill

says he regrets raising his "doubts and insecurities" over "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" publicly.



The 66-year-old actor, who plays in the popular sci-fi series, said creative differences are common in the field of showbiz but are discussed within closed doors.



"I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that - made an all-time GREAT one!" tweeted.In a recent interview, the veteran said he did not like Rian Johnson's vision of how his character's (Skywalker) graph headed in the eighth chapter of the franchise, a role he has lived since 1977's original"I said to Rian, 'Jedis don't give up'... So, right there we had a fundamental difference, but it's not my story anymore. It's somebody else's story - and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry."Well, in this version, see I'm talking about the George Lucas This is the next generation of 'Star Wars', so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he's He's not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well," had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)