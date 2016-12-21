I-T Dept detects Rs 3,300 cr black income; seizes Rs 92 cr new notes

Taxman has carried out total of 734 search, survey, enquiry operations under provisions of I-T Act

Over Rs 3,300 crore of un-disclosed income has been detected while Rs 92 crore worth new notes have been seized till now by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the of two high value currencies by the government.



Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 734 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued over 3,200 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings, till yesterday.



The department, they said, has seized and worth Rs 500 crore during the same period even as the new currency seized (majorly Rs 2,000 notes) is valued at about Rs 92 crore.



About 421 crore has been seized by the department out of the total Rs 500 crore assets seized till now, they added.



"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 20, is more than Rs 3,300 crore," they said.



The agency has also referred over 220 cases to its sister agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

Press Trust of India