I want to see myself as world no 1 next season, says Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist P V is eyeing the world no 1 position next season but said she will not lose her sleep over rankings as consistent performances will automatically earn her the numero spot.



had achieved a career-best ranking of world no 2 for about two months in the later half of the season.



"I want to see myself as world no 1 in the upcoming season. I am at 3 now and it depends on tournaments, if you play well, you will automatically get the ranking. So I am not thinking much about the rankings. I just have to play well and I know I will automatically be there," said Sindhu, who guided Smashers to a 4-3 win over Rockets in PBL last night.The 22-year-old clinched titles at Syed Modi GPG, Open, Open, besides finishing second at World championship, Open and Super Series Finals this season.feels the duration of matches in women's singles have increased after her final against"There are more long matches going on in women's singles. was the longest match from my side and after that I could see that the matches in women's singles prolonging like one and one-and-half hours even though the scores are hear and there. I think each game is going upto 40 minutes," said."In the current circuit, there are the Chinese, the Japanese, Okuhara, Tai Tzu Ying, so I don't think there are short matches any more."Asked if she ever feels pressure when the crowd cheers for her, said: "It actually feels very good to play in India, it motivates me when the crowd cheers for me. Recently, I played at and I was very happy with the huge support I got there."Expectations will always be there but we have to play our game and give our best. I don't feel any pressure," she added.According to the new BWF schedule, Open Super Series will be held by the end of January next year.Asked if the rejig of tournaments affects the preparation, said: "Every year some of the tournaments are shifting here and there. More tournaments are being added and we can't complain. It doesn't make any difference if the date and time of the tournaments shift here and there."Coming back after recovering from a shoulder injury, Sameer Verma, who had clinched the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold earlier in the season, said PBL is a good platform to judge his fitness and game."After there is a fear somewhere, so I was also not going all out but PBL is a good match practice as there are lots of top players. I will look to win the next matches. I am looking it as a super series so that I can win continuously. It will help me next season," he said.Out of the circuit since the Open in September, Sameer said he will look to remain fit for a long period next season."I have realised how important it is to be fit for long term. I was tiring out my body even when I was not getting results. So I will have to look for long term fitness now," he said.

