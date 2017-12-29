I was called fat while filming a movie, says Julianne Hough

Actor- Hough, known for her fit frame, has revealed that she was called "fat every day" during a filming of a movie.



In an interview to magazine, the 29-year-old star, said there was a time in her life when she compared herself to everyone around.



"I was very self-accepting growing up, then something switched in middle school. I would compare myself to everyone ... and later I did a where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I'd ever been."Now, when I'm self-conscious, I'll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head - something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened," said.She did not reveal which movie she was talking about.made her debut at age 11, playing a Hogwarts schoolgirl in the first movie, " and the Sorcerer's Stone," which was released in 2001.Her next role came in 2010at age 22, she played a in the Christina Aguilera and Cher dance drama "Burlesque".went on to star in films such as "Footloose", "Rock of Ages", "Safe Haven" and "Dirty Grandpa", as well as FOX's hit "Grease Live!" musical, and recently filmed the movie "Bigger", in which she plays pin-up model-turned-fitness pioneer The drama is set for release next year.

