I will still love acting when I'm 75: Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet says she loves her job as an actor and will continue to be attached to it even when she is as old as 75.
The 42-year-old actor said it was surreal for her to believe the heights she has achieved as an artiste in her 27- year-long career.
"I'm the most unlikely person to be in the position I'm in right now... I love this job. I love it more than ever, and I will still love it when I'm 75..." Winslet said in the Awards Chatter' Podcast with The Hollywood Reporter.
The Oscar-winning actor, who recently featured in Woody Allen's dramedy "Wonder Wheel", said initially she was unsure about playing a bad mother, Ginny Rannell in the film.
"I just didn't think I knew how to play the part, I just didn't think I had the stuff to be able to do it. Everything Ginny feels is gigantic... She's an awful mother, and I don't like playing people who are bad mothers...
"There were many, many reasons why I was nervous to play it, because I felt like I could have got it wrong so easily," she said.
