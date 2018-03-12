I won't work with Woody Allen again: Michael Caine

Veteran has joined the list of Allen alums who have vowed to never work with the again in the wake of the allegations levelled against him by daughter Caine, who won an in 1987 for Allen's "Hannah and Her Sisters" told The Guardian, "I am so stunned. I'm a patron of the NSPCC ( to Children) and have very strong views about paedophilia." The 84-year-old said that while he did not "regret working" with Allen when he did, he would not do so again. "I can't come to terms with it, because I loved and had a wonderful time with him.

I even introduced him to Mia (Farrow). I don't regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn't work with him again, no," he said. Allen has long denied the allegations made by daughter Dylan, who is one of the star's three children with ex Mia publicly claimed in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. A number of celebrities have recently come out and expressed regret for working with the "Annie Hall" director, including Colin Firth, Timothee Chalamet, and

