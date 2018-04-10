JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India at CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu, Sachin Chaudhary, boxers lift medal tally

We are being 'befooled' by executive: Supreme Court on diversion of funds
Business Standard

IAF officer chargesheeted for leaking official secrets to Pakistan's ISI

The charge sheet has been filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Official Secrets Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

data theft

The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against an Indian Air Force officer, accusing him of leaking sensitive documents to Pakistan's ISI.

The final report is understood to have alleged that Group Captain Arun Marwah, arrested in February, had leaked classified documents to a woman through internet messenger WhatsApp.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat has decided to take cognisance of the final report on April 24. Punishment under the OSA entails a jail term of up to seven years.

The charge sheet has been filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Official Secrets Act (OSA), the court sources said.

Marwah, currently in judicial custody, had befriended her through Facebook in December last year, the agency said.

The agency said that the investigation was still on and it was probing whether Marwah was part of a larger espionage ring.

It has also said it may file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

As per the complaint filed against Marwah by the Air Force, he was caught by the counter-intelligence wing after he was found carrying a high-end phone at the headquarters which are banned there.

Marwah was handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi police after being interrogated for nearly 10 days by the counter-intelligence wing of the IAF.
First Published: Tue, April 10 2018. 23:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements