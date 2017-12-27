JUST IN
IAS officer Manisha Nanda appointed HP's additional chief secy

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh's new Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today appointed senior IAS officer Manisha Nanda as additional chief secretary and principal secretary of the state.

The 1985-batch IAS officer's appointment came soon after the 52-year-old Thakur was sworn in as chief minister.


Nanda, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, is presently posted as additional chief secretary (Urban Development, Housing and Town and Country Planning).

A major bureaucratic reshuffle is believed to be on the cards.

Thakur, on December 25, said that "tired and retired" officials, re-employed by the previous Congress regime, will be asked to leave immediately.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 14:25 IST

