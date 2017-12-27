IAS officer Manisha Nanda appointed HP's additional chief secy

Himachal Pradesh's new Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today appointed senior IAS officer Manisha Nanda as additional chief secretary and principal secretary of the state.
The 1985-batch IAS officer's appointment came soon after the 52-year-old Thakur was sworn in as chief minister.
Nanda, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, is presently posted as additional chief secretary (Urban Development, Housing and Town and Country Planning).
A major bureaucratic reshuffle is believed to be on the cards.
Thakur, on December 25, said that "tired and retired" officials, re-employed by the previous Congress regime, will be asked to leave immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
