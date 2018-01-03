IB officials challenge summons by court in Ishrat Jahan case

Two officials have challenged the issued to them by a magistrate's here in the Ishrat alleged fake encounter case.



Special judge J K Pandya will hear the IB officials' pleas on January 6.



The magistrate's for cases had last month issued summonses to central IB's Rajinder Kumar and officers M S Sinha, Rajeev and T S Mittal, based on a supplementary charge sheet filed by the naming them nearly four years ago.and Mittal, who worked as central intelligence officers when the alleged fake encounter took place in June 2004, have challenged the on the grounds that the hasn't received the sanction to prosecute them from the UnionThe has charged the four IB officials with murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal detention and kidnapping.But all these years, no further action was initiated against them for want of sanction for prosecution.When the informed the about denial of sanction by the Union government, the decided to issue to the four IB officers, who have never been arrested in the case.The first charge sheet filed by the in this case names seven police officers, including IPS officers P P Pandey, D G Vanzara and G L Singhal, as accused. All of them are out on bail.Ishrat Jahan, a 19-year-old college girl from Mumbra near Mumbai, her friend Javed Sheikh alias Pranesh and two others were killed in an alleged fake encounter by Ahmedabad police on the outskirts of the city in June 2004.

