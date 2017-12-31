Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for a month, but he hopes to have Romelu back soon following his head



Ibrahimovic went off at half-time in United's draw against Burnley, but Mourinho did not divulge the nature of the that will keep the former Paris Saint-Germain star sidelined throughout January.



"Zlatan one month out," Mourinho told Sport following Saturday's 0-0 draw againstIbrahimovic had only recently got back into the United team after missing the first half of the season while he recovered from a serious knee suffered in April.With Ibrahimovic out for a prolonged period, Mourinho could have done without Belgian being stretchered off in the first half against after a clash of heads withHe lay prone on the pitch barely moving while he was treated by medical staff for five minutes.remained conscious and was eventually carried off wearing an oxygen mask.But Mourinho claimed wasn't seriously hurt."That's football," told MUTV. "He was just unlucky. I think the Dutch central defender goes with him for the ball and it's unlucky for Romelu and unlucky for Hoedt."It was nothing aggressive and, hopefully, nothing important. But the first consequence is he didn't play for the rest of the game."United's match is away to Lukaku's former on Monday,Mourinho's men will go into that match on a run of three successive league draws.The United boss felt his team should have been given a penalty for against and he took a swipe at referee"I think it is also a frustrating afternoon for Craig because he's a fantastic referee, one of the most promising referees in I feel bad for him," Mourinho said."We missed easy chances but there was a clear penalty that wasn't given.

