ICAI revises syllabus for CAs; topics on CSR, GST added

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has revised its education and training system by including several contemporary topics -- and CSR --, was informed today.



"The curriculum of the Chartered Accountants (CA) courses has been recently revised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of (ICAI)," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to the



He further said that several contemporary and relevant topics including Goods and Services (GST); integrated as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reporting; and global financial reporting standard have been included in the syllabus.Also, chapters have been introduced on islamic finance, start-up finance, small and medium enterprise (SME).Certain redundant topics on indirect taxes -- services tax, excise duty, value added (VAT) -- have been deleted.

