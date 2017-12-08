ICICI Bank mops up $500 mn in overseas bond sale

The largest private sector lender has sold a benchmark bond issue at a coupon of 3.8 per cent to overseas investors.

The $500-million ten-year dollar money was issued through the branch of ICICI Bank, an official at India, which was the sole advisor to the deal, told PTI on Friday.

The bank has initially given a price guidance of 170 bps over the for the 144 A RegS issue, which is part of the bank's medium-term notes programme.

Due to high demand, the pricing came down by 20 bps to 150 bps over the offering a yield of 3.8 per cent to the investor, the i-banker said.