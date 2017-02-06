IDBI Bank reduces MCLR by 30-35 bps

This is the second reduction by the bank in the last two months after demonetisation

This is the second reduction by the bank in the last two months after demonetisation

State-run on Monday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 30-35 basis points across various tenors, effective February 1.



For overnight tenor, the bank has reduced its minimum lending rate to 8.20 per cent from 8.50 per cent, it said in a statement in Mumbai on Monday.



For one month loan, the new lending rate has been set to 8.40 per cent from 8.75 per cent.



One year has been reduced to 8.80 per cent from 9.15 per cent



"The reduction in is expected to positively impact loan growth; both in the retail consumer segment and corporate sector lending, thereby supporting the growth impulses in the economy," the bank said.



This is the second reduction by the bank in the last two months.



Banks, in January, have reduced their minimum lending rates or after the surge in post the government's decision to demonetise old high-value currency notes.

Press Trust of India