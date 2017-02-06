TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

IDBI Bank reduces MCLR by 30-35 bps

State-run IDBI Bank on Monday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 30-35 basis points across various tenors, effective February 1.

For overnight tenor, the bank has reduced its minimum lending rate to 8.20 per cent from 8.50 per cent, it said in a statement in Mumbai on Monday.



For one month loan, the new lending rate has been set to 8.40 per cent from 8.75 per cent.

One year MCLR has been reduced to 8.80 per cent from 9.15 per cent

"The reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth; both in the retail consumer segment and corporate sector lending, thereby supporting the growth impulses in the economy," the bank said.

This is the second reduction by the bank in the last two months.

Banks, in January, have reduced their minimum lending rates or MCLR after the surge in deposits post the government's decision to demonetise old high-value currency notes.

