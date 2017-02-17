Idea, BHEL sink up to 6% on exclusion from Nifty 50

Shares of Cellular and fell by up to six per cent on Friday as these will move out of National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) index from March 31.

Reacting to the exclusion, the scrip of tumbled 5.74 per cent to Rs 101.65, while that of went lower by 2.47 per cent to Rs 149.55 on NSE.

and (IOC) will take their slots in the index.

Indiabulls Housing surged six per cent to Rs 882.50 and IOC 2.81 per cent to Rs 386.55.

The changes, as announced by Indian Index Services and Product, an arm of NSE, will be effective March 31, 2017.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Next 50.