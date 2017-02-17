Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Fiat Chrysler hopes to enter new growth phase with Made-in-India jeep
Business Standard

Idea, BHEL sink up to 6% on exclusion from Nifty 50

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation will take their slots in the index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NSE
Photo: Reuters

Shares of Idea Cellular and BHEL fell by up to six per cent on Friday as these companies will move out of National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) Nifty 50 index from March 31.

Reacting to the exclusion, the scrip of Idea tumbled 5.74 per cent to Rs 101.65, while that of BHEL went lower by 2.47 per cent to Rs 149.55 on NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will take their slots in the index.

Indiabulls Housing surged six per cent to Rs 882.50 and IOC 2.81 per cent to Rs 386.55.

The changes, as announced by Indian Index Services and Product, an arm of NSE, will be effective March 31, 2017.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Next 50.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Idea, BHEL sink up to 6% on exclusion from Nifty 50

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation will take their slots in the index

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation will take their slots in the index
Shares of Idea Cellular and BHEL fell by up to six per cent on Friday as these companies will move out of National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) Nifty 50 index from March 31.

Reacting to the exclusion, the scrip of Idea tumbled 5.74 per cent to Rs 101.65, while that of BHEL went lower by 2.47 per cent to Rs 149.55 on NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will take their slots in the index.

Indiabulls Housing surged six per cent to Rs 882.50 and IOC 2.81 per cent to Rs 386.55.

The changes, as announced by Indian Index Services and Product, an arm of NSE, will be effective March 31, 2017.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Next 50.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Idea, BHEL sink up to 6% on exclusion from Nifty 50

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation will take their slots in the index

Shares of Idea Cellular and BHEL fell by up to six per cent on Friday as these companies will move out of National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) Nifty 50 index from March 31.

Reacting to the exclusion, the scrip of Idea tumbled 5.74 per cent to Rs 101.65, while that of BHEL went lower by 2.47 per cent to Rs 149.55 on NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will take their slots in the index.

Indiabulls Housing surged six per cent to Rs 882.50 and IOC 2.81 per cent to Rs 386.55.

The changes, as announced by Indian Index Services and Product, an arm of NSE, will be effective March 31, 2017.

Apart from Nifty 50, the exchange has made changes to several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Next 50.

image
Business Standard
177 22