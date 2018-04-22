Ahead of merger with Vodafone, Idea's 100% FDI proposal under consideration

Ltd's proposal to allow up to 100 per cent (FDI) in the company is under consideration of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), an official said.

The proposal assumes significance against the backdrop of pending merger of Ltd and to form the country's largest telecom operator.

The present policy allows an overseas firm to buy up to 49 per cent stake in an Indian telecommunication company under automatic approval route. But government's approval is required for stake above 49 per cent.

Idea and Vodafone in 2017 announced that they would combine their operations to create the country's largest telecom operator worth over $23 billion, with a 35 per cent market share.

Foreign share holding in Idea as on March 31, 2018, stood at around 34 per cent, including 7.49 per cent in promoter group and the rest as public shareholders. While British telecom multinational Vodafone Group plc is a majority shareholder in



Foreign shareholding in the combined Idea-Vodafone entity, thus, would breach the automatic approval limit of 49 per cent.

According to the Idea-Vodafone merger announcement in March, Vodafone would own 45.1 per cent of the combined company after transferring a 4.9 per cent stake to Aditya Birla Group for Rs 39 billion (Rs 3,900 crore) in cash, concurrent with completion of the merger.

"We have received the proposal from the Department of Telecommunications. As the department has added a condition in the proposal, the matter has been referred to the It is under consideration of the department," a government official said.

The telecommunications department is awaiting the views of the on raising limit in Ltd to 100 per cent before approving its merger with

"Only FDI clearance for Idea is pending before the proposed merger with Vodafone (India) can go through," another government official said.



After the abolition of the foreign investment promotion board, respective departments and ministries of 11 sectors, including telecommunications and print media, are competent authorities for approval of FDI proposals unless they want to add some condition or reject the proposal.

In such circumstances, they have to seek the views of the

The merged Idea-Vodafone entity will have the highest subscriber base at 410 million (41 crore) accounting for over 35 per cent market share and second largest spectrum holding of 1,850 megahertz in the country.

The merger is expected to replace from its numero uno position in terms of the number of subscriber base, as per reports of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.



The debt of the resultant entity is expected to be around Rs 1.1 trillion (Rs 1.1 lakh crore) as per debt situation of Idea and at the end of September 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)