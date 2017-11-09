IDFC Bank partners with MobiKwik to launch virtual in-app prepaid card

IDFC Bank, and have come together to launch a co-branded on platform.



Around 65 million users of will gain access to an virtual card embedded within the app, making digital purchases at all e-commerce merchants easier and faster, said in a statement.



Customers of can generate a 16-digit virtual card through the app and use it for e-commerce and online transactions, it said.The co-branded card is set to be launched in early December, it said.The partnership marks IDFC Bank's biggest foray into the and significantly enhances MobiKwik's wallet acceptance across Visa's network, it said.Net 1, an international payments company, is a partner and a strategic investor in MobiKwik, has provided its proprietary life-cycle management technology for this.