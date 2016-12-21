If you want news, we will give you: Manohar Parrikar to media

Defence Minister on Tuesday said if the wanted news desperately, Bharatiya Janata Party can give it news.

"I read some news reports related to the Deputy Chief Minister in one of the newspapers. Some weird news was carried. If journalists want news, we will give them," Parrikar said, addressing a rally in Panaji.

Referring to 'negative coverage orchestrated by political opponents' after the then legislator Mauvin Godinho joined BJP, Parrikar said, "It was not a new fact that Godinho joined BJP. It was a known fact, for four and a half years Godinho is with us. Similarly ( legislator Pandurang) Madkaikar has been expressing his wish to join for last six months."

About party's recent split with alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Parrikar said knew how to respect the alliance 'dharma'.

"Despite having 21 legislators, we gave two ministerial berths (to MGP), one to an independent MLA....But that does not mean we should take alliance partner in confidence while deciding our Chief Minister. That is the decision of the party," he said.

"You cannot be in the government and criticise it. I always say if you tell me something politely I am ready to sweep your house, but if someone shows arrogance then I will kick his butt," Parrikar said.

The former Chief Minister said the only promise given to voters here that he could not keep was to shift to Panaji (from neighbouring Mapusa).

"I wanted to buy a flat in Panaji but it was not affordable for me....I had to buy it on the outskirts," he said.