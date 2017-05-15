TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Marriage of Muslim woman during 'iddat' not void: Court

I'm here to redefine things: Irrfan Khan
Business Standard

IGNOU admission for July session begins

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications online for admission to its 173 programmes for July session this year.

Last date to apply online for master, bachelor, diploma and certificate programmes of the university is June 30, according to a university release.



Students can apply for programmes in various disciplines of science, social science, humanities and management.

Details can be viewed in the university website -- www.Ignou.Ac.In.

"Performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training are some of the other disciplines available for interested students," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IGNOU admission for July session begins

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications online for admission to its 173 programmes for July session this year. Last date to apply online for master, bachelor, diploma and certificate programmes of the university is June 30, according to a university release. Students can apply for programmes in various disciplines of science, social science, humanities and management. Details can be viewed in the university website -- www.Ignou.Ac.In. "Performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training are some of the other disciplines available for interested students," it said. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications online for admission to its 173 programmes for July session this year.

Last date to apply online for master, bachelor, diploma and certificate programmes of the university is June 30, according to a university release.

Students can apply for programmes in various disciplines of science, social science, humanities and management.

Details can be viewed in the university website -- www.Ignou.Ac.In.

"Performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training are some of the other disciplines available for interested students," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

IGNOU admission for July session begins

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications online for admission to its 173 programmes for July session this year.

Last date to apply online for master, bachelor, diploma and certificate programmes of the university is June 30, according to a university release.

Students can apply for programmes in various disciplines of science, social science, humanities and management.

Details can be viewed in the university website -- www.Ignou.Ac.In.

"Performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training are some of the other disciplines available for interested students," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22